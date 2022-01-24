Wall Street: Dow sinks 1.6%, S&P 500 at 6-month low amid Fed, Ukraine risks

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wall Street stocks opened lower Monday, extending a January downturn amid worries over monetary policy changes and tensions over Russia's actions near Ukraine.

Equities have been under pressure all month as investors recalculate the risk and reward of stock investments in light of the Federal Reserve's sharp pivot towards tightening monetary policy after nearly two years of accommodation.

Adding to this, the United States, Britain and Australia ordered diplomats' families to leave Kyiv as Russia deployed some 100,000 troops and heavy armour at the Ukraine border.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.6 percent at 33,723.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.9 percent to 4,315.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.2 percent to 13,470.24.

Among individual companies, Peloton Interactive gained two percent as the activist fund Blackwells Capital called on the board to remove Chief Executive John Foley, saying his strategy had poorly situated the home fitness company.

Kohl's jumped 33 percent following reports activist funds had offered roughly $9 billion to acquire the department store chain.

Investors are also looking ahead to a heavy week of earnings with reports from Apple, Boeing, Tesla and other major companies.

