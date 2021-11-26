Wall Street drops sharply at open on fears over new virus variant1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 08:16 PM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 437.69 points, or 1.22%, at the open to 35,366.69
U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.83 points, or 0.78%, at 4,664.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 180.85 points, or 1.14%, to 15,664.38 at the opening bell.
