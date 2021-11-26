Wall Street drops sharply at open on fears over new virus variant

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 437.69 points, or 1.22%, at the open to 35,366.69.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

