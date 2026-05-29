Wall Street gains as investors await details on Iran deal, Dell surges 30%, Hewlett Packard jumps 15%

Major Wall Street stock indices advanced on Friday as financial markets reacted to shifting geopolitical dynamics and blockbuster tech earnings.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.9 points, or 0.21%, to 50,773.91. The S&P 500 rose 15.7 points, or 0.21%, to 7,579.33, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 43.4 points, or 0.16%, to 26,960.84.
Investors are closely monitoring developments regarding a potential US-Iran peace deal following statements from Vice President JD Vance, who revealed that Washington and Tehran are nearing an agreement to extend their ceasefire in the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The conflict has heavily disrupted global trade due to Tehran's blockade of a critical waterway since the war erupted in late February.
This maritime bottleneck has choked global supply chains and triggered a massive surge in international energy prices, keeping global markets on edge.
"The most immediate concern for investors is unblocking the Strait of Hormuz," said senior market analyst David Morrison of Trade Nation.
"So, they will respond positively to any suggestion that 'progress' is being made in this regard," Morrison added.
The optimism surrounding a diplomatic breakthrough brought a slight reprieve to the energy sector, while the tech sector continued to be propelled by the ongoing artificial intelligence wave.
Global oil prices eased slightly, trading down by 2% on Friday as traders factored in the potential easing of maritime tensions.
Computing giant Dell saw its stock price skyrocket by more than 30%. The massive rally was fueled by a stellar quarterly earnings report that comfortably beat Wall Street's expectations, underscoring how sustained AI demand is reshaping the technology industry.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. shares jumped over 15%.
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