Wall Street edges lower ahead of key economic data

US stock market indices opened lower on Monday ahead of crucial economic data this week for insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.9 points, or 0.14%, to 50,047.79. The S&P 500 fell 15.0 points, or 0.22%, to 6,917.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.0 points, or 0.34%, to 22,952.24.

Investors are closely watching the release of US non-farm payrolls, consumer price inflation and initial jobless claims for fresh signals on monetary policy.

Advertisement

Bullion Market Gold prices surged on Monday on weaker US dollar as investors braced for a week packed with key US economic data.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), spot gold gained 1.2% to $5,018.56 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery added 1.3% to $5,042.20 per ounce.

Among other metals, spot silver jumped 2.9% to $80.22 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 0.2% at $2,092.95 per ounce, while palladium was steady at $1,707.25.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin declined below $70,000 on Monday following a roller-coaster ride at the end of last week.

The cryptocurrency lost around 2% to $69,037 at around 7:20 a.m. in New York.

Crude Oil Crude oil prices were flat on Monday as supply fears eased after the US and Iran pledged to continue indirect talks.

Advertisement

By 1304 GMT, Brent crude oil futures were up 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $68.11 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.60.