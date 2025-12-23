Wall Street edges lower as GDP data pushes Treasury ⁠yields higher

Wall Street’s key benchmarks edged lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected US economy data ⁠drove Treasury ⁠yields higher.

At ‍09:30 ‌A.M. ET, the ​Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.81 points, or 0.13%, to 48,299.87. ​The ⁠S&P 500 lost 4.69 points, ⁠or 0.07%, to ‌6,873.80, while the Nasdaq Composite ​dropped 21.13 points, or ‍0.09%, ‍to ⁠23,407.70.

On Monday, the major US stock indices closed solidly higher.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter came in at 4.3% on an annual basis, topping expectations and the loftiest growth in two years.

The surprisingly strong data could change the calculus on upcoming monetary policy decisions.