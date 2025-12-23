Wall Street edges lower as GDP data pushes Treasury ⁠yields higher

The ​Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.13%, the ⁠S&P 500 lost 0.07%, the Nasdaq Composite ​dropped ‍0.09%

Rajendra Saxena
Published23 Dec 2025, 08:16 PM IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Wall Street’s key benchmarks edged lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected US economy data ⁠drove Treasury ⁠yields higher.

At ‍09:30 ‌A.M. ET, the ​Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.81 points, or 0.13%, to 48,299.87. ​The ⁠S&P 500 lost 4.69 points, ⁠or 0.07%, to ‌6,873.80, while the Nasdaq Composite ​dropped 21.13 points, or ‍0.09%, ‍to ⁠23,407.70.

On Monday, the major US stock indices closed solidly higher.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter came in at 4.3% on an annual basis, topping expectations and the loftiest growth in two years.

The surprisingly strong data could change the calculus on upcoming monetary policy decisions.

The markets eye a light week of updates after Tuesday, with stock exchanges closing early Wednesday and all of Thursday for the Christmas holiday.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street edges lower as GDP data pushes Treasury ⁠yields higher
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.