Wall Street edges lower as GDP data pushes Treasury ⁠yields higher

Wall Street’s key benchmarks edged lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected US economy data drove Treasury yields higher.
At 09:30 A.M. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.81 points, or 0.13%, to 48,299.87. The S&P 500 lost 4.69 points, or 0.07%, to 6,873.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.13 points, or 0.09%, to 23,407.70.
On Monday, the major US stock indices closed solidly higher.
US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter came in at 4.3% on an annual basis, topping expectations and the loftiest growth in two years.
The surprisingly strong data could change the calculus on upcoming monetary policy decisions.
The markets eye a light week of updates after Tuesday, with stock exchanges closing early Wednesday and all of Thursday for the Christmas holiday.