Wall Street edges lower, Nvidia dips 2%, Broadcom slides 1.3%, Tesla drops 2.2%

The major stock indices on Wall Street opened lower on Monday, led by technology shares after last week's gains.

At 09:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.86 points, or 0.14%, to 48,645.62, the S&P 500 lost 22.08 points, or 0.32%, to 6,907.86 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 142.90 points, or 0.61%, to 23,450.20.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.3 points, or 0.15%, to 48,636.63. The S&P 500 fell 26.3 points, or 0.38%, to 6,903.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 178.4 points, or 0.76%, to 23,414.679.

With only three trading days remaining in 2025, the S&P 500 has gained over 17% so far this year. Very little trading is expected during this short holiday week, as the US markets will be closed on Thursday for New Year’s Day.

Looking at the S&P 500 sectoral indices, six out of 11 benchmarks moved up. Energy rose 0.7% because of a jump in oil prices. However, information technology dropped 0.7% as most AI and tech stocks lost value.

The materials also fell 0.7%. Metal mining companies saw their prices drop after silver fell quickly, even though it recently crossed $80 per ounce for the first time.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.12% from 4.13% late on Friday.

Key Stock Movers Stocks of Nvidia fell 2% and Broadcom slid 1.3%.

Tesla shares dropped 2.2% after hitting a record high last week.

DigitalBridge stock rallied 9.8% after Japan's SoftBank Group was set to acquire the digital infrastructure investor in a deal valued at $4 billion.