Rajendra Saxena
Updated29 Dec 2025, 09:11 PM IST
In the bond market, Treasury yields fell. Getty Images via AFP

The major stock indices on Wall Street opened lower on Monday, led by technology shares after last week's gains.

At 09:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.86 points, or 0.14%, to 48,645.62, the S&P 500 lost 22.08 points, or 0.32%, to 6,907.86 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 142.90 points, or 0.61%, to 23,450.20.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.3 points, or 0.15%, to 48,636.63. The S&P 500 fell 26.3 points, or 0.38%, to 6,903.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 178.4 points, or 0.76%, to 23,414.679.

Also Read | Wall Street Week Ahead: Focus on Powell ahead of 2025’s final rate decision

With only three trading days remaining in 2025, the S&P 500 has gained over 17% so far this year. Very little trading is expected during this short holiday week, as the US markets will be closed on Thursday for New Year’s Day.

Looking at the S&P 500 sectoral indices, six out of 11 benchmarks moved up. Energy rose 0.7% because of a jump in oil prices. However, information technology dropped 0.7% as most AI and tech stocks lost value.

The materials also fell 0.7%. Metal mining companies saw their prices drop after silver fell quickly, even though it recently crossed $80 per ounce for the first time.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.12% from 4.13% late on Friday.

Key Stock Movers

Stocks of Nvidia fell 2% and Broadcom slid 1.3%.

Tesla shares dropped 2.2% after hitting a record high last week.

DigitalBridge stock rallied 9.8% after Japan's SoftBank Group was set to acquire the digital infrastructure investor in a deal valued at $4 billion.

Exxon Mobil stock gained 0.9%.

Wall Street edges lower, Nvidia dips 2%, Broadcom slides 1.3%, Tesla drops 2.2%
