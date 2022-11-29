Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Facing the heat of anti-COVID protest in China and its impact on Apple's iPhone production, Wall Street ended down sharply on Monday
U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production.