Wall Street executive reinvented himself as Broadway producer
- Roger Berlind switched careers after a personal tragedy and won 25 Tony Awards; he has died at age 90
Landing in a thunderstorm, an Eastern Air Lines Boeing 727 crashed and exploded on the fringes of New York’s Kennedy International Airport on June 24, 1975. Among the 113 people killed were Roger Berlind’s wife, Helen, and three of their four children.
Mr. Berlind, the co-founder of a securities firm, suddenly saw no meaning in his Wall Street career. “I wasn’t in any shape to do anything useful at the firm," he told The Wall Street Journal later, “and I didn’t want to be there." He quit his job to take care of his toddler son, William.
