Wall Street executive reinvented himself as Broadway producer

Mr. Berlind, the co-founder of a securities firm, suddenly saw no meaning in his Wall Street career. “I wasn’t in any shape to do anything useful at the firm," he told The Wall Street Journal later, “and I didn’t want to be there." He quit his job to take care of his toddler son, William.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in