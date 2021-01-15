Subscribe
Wall Street extends losses as big banks slump after results; Dow falls 230 pts
(Photo: AP)

Wall Street extends losses as big banks slump after results; Dow falls 230 pts

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST AFP

Large bank shares were solidly lower following earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase and other financial heavyweights that revealed a mixed toll from the coronavirus downturn

Wall Street stocks fell early Friday following mixed bank earnings and disappointing retail sales as investors weighed Joe Biden's giant stimulus proposal.

Wall Street stocks fell early Friday following mixed bank earnings and disappointing retail sales as investors weighed Joe Biden's giant stimulus proposal.

At 10:40 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.38 points, or 0.75%, to 30,758.14, the S&P 500 lost 28.29 points, or 0.75%, to 3,767.25 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 81.70 points, or 0.62%, to 13,030.93.

At 10:40 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.38 points, or 0.75%, to 30,758.14, the S&P 500 lost 28.29 points, or 0.75%, to 3,767.25 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 81.70 points, or 0.62%, to 13,030.93.

Large bank shares were solidly lower following earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase and other financial heavyweights that revealed a mixed toll from the coronavirus downturn.

Bank executives expressed optimism about the 2021 outlook, but the sell-off in shares followed a strong period for the equities into the period.

Analysts also cited Commerce Department data showing a 0.7 percent drop in December US retail sales, as well as concerns Biden's $1.9 trillion package could spur tax hikes.

"There is a lot to digest this morning and there are some clear sources of indigestion that are influencing profit-taking decisions after a big run," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"The rush-for-the-exits mentality, though, is still not there. Rather, it's still a deliberate move to manage positions as the market moves around the recovery trade being on and the recovery trade being off."

