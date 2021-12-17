Still, most heavyweight growth stocks have outperformed the broader market in 2021, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index adding nearly 35%. The benchmark S&P 500 index gained 23% in the same period.
Global stocks also retreated on Friday on concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has impacted global trading sentiment since late November.
At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 508.31 points, or 1.42%, at 35,389.33, the S&P 500 was down 48.97 points, or 1.05%, at 4,619.70 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 117.80 points, or 0.78%, at 15,062.63.
The simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures and index options contracts later in the day, known as triple witching, is expected to cause volatility through the trading session.
Oracle fell 5.2% after a report said the enterprise software maker is in talks to buy electronic medical records company Cerner in a deal that could be valued at $30 billion. Shares of Cerner surged 12.9%.
FedEx Corp rose 7.3% after the delivery firm reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast on Thursday, even as persistent labor woes chipped away profits. Shares of peer United Parcel Service also gained 0.9%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.62-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.71-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 16 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 266 new lows.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
