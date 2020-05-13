Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Wall Street falls as US Fed chief warns of lasting economic hit from coronavirus
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Photo: Reuters)
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (Photo: Reuters)

Wall Street falls as US Fed chief warns of lasting economic hit from coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 07:35 PM IST AFP

  • About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,563.20, down 0.9%
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to the hit to households from elevated unemployment and the permanent loss of small businesses due to the pandemic

Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chief said more fiscal support may be needed to prevent lasting damage to the US economy from the coronavirus crisis.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,563.20, down 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent to 2,852.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 8,995.46.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to the hit to households from elevated unemployment and the permanent loss of small businesses as among the imperatives that could require Congress to spend beyond the $3 trillion already approved in response to the COVID-19 hit.

"Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said in a speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending."

The market's early losses added to the weakness in stocks Tuesday, when the Nasdaq snapped a six-day winning streak and finished lower.

Analysts have also expressed concerns about excessive equity valuations, elevated US-China tensions and extensions of stay-at-home orders in major economies due to the coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(Photo: Reuters)

Stocks turn lower on Wall Street, with enthusiasm checked

4 min read . 12:38 AM IST
Health workers during a house-to-house health survey at Koliwada, after detection of COVID-19 positive cases, during the nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI)

Dharavi coronavirus count crosses 1,000, death toll at 40

1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout