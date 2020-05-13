Wall Street falls as US Fed chief warns of lasting economic hit from coronavirus

Wall Street stocks fell early Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chief said more fiscal support may be needed to prevent lasting damage to the US economy from the coronavirus crisis.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,563.20, down 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 percent to 2,852.64, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 8,995.46.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to the hit to households from elevated unemployment and the permanent loss of small businesses as among the imperatives that could require Congress to spend beyond the $3 trillion already approved in response to the COVID-19 hit.

"Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said in a speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending."

The market's early losses added to the weakness in stocks Tuesday, when the Nasdaq snapped a six-day winning streak and finished lower.

Analysts have also expressed concerns about excessive equity valuations, elevated US-China tensions and extensions of stay-at-home orders in major economies due to the coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

