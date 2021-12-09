OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Wall Street falls at open after rallying sharply this week
Listen to this article

Wall Street's main indexes slipped at open on Thursday after logging three straight days of gains on positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.49 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 35,722.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.21 points, or 0.22%, at 4,691.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.45 points, or 0.42%, to 15,720.54 at the opening bell.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout