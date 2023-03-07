Wall Street fears big Fed rate hike after Powell ‘Came Out Swinging’

“The challenge right now is that investors have been so quick to dismiss US recession risks as ‘transitory.’ But at the end of the day, we’re skeptical of people arguing that inflation hasn’t peaked yet. There hasn’t been enough data to suggest the Fed would need to go as far as raising interest rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting just because of the recent hot inflation data. We have to see a quarter worth of figures to push the Fed to do that. One month doesn’t make a trend."