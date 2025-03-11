Wall Street fears Trump will wreck the soft landing
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 11 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST
SummaryThe economy’s pilot has a new message: Fasten your seat belts. “He is telling us, in everything he is doing, that he is not kidding around.”
For the past year, U.S. economic policymakers have been singularly focused on achieving a so-called soft landing that brings inflation down without a recession. Now, a new team of pilots are considering a course correction that, by their own acknowledgment, might tip the economy toward a hard landing.
