Wall Street flat in shortened Christmas eve trading, Intel drops 2%, Nike jumps 4.7%

The stock indices on Wall Street were mostly flat in shortened Christmas eve trading on Wednesday.

The trading volumes are expected to stay thin, with the US stock markets set to close at 1 PM ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday and remain shut on Thursday for Christmas holiday.

At 09:40 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.02 points, or 0.08%, to 48,481.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.12 points, or 0.01%, to 6,909.91 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 28.64 points, or 0.12%, to 23,533.20.

Among the S&P sectoral indices, six of the 11 were trading higher, with healthcare leading the way, while energy lagged.

On the economic front, official data on Wednesday showed new claims for US unemployment benefits fell last week.

US applications for jobless claims for the week ended December 20 fell by 10,000 to 214,000 from the previous week’s 224,000, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday.

According to Tuesday's government data, the US economy grew at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter.

However, consumer confidence declined in December and a flat factory production data for November tempered the economic outlook.

Key Stock Movers Nike stock jumped 4.7% after Apple CEO Tim Cook, the sportswear giant's lead independent director, acquired about $3 million shares.

Intel shares dropped 2% after a report said that Nvidia has halted tests to manufacture Intel's 18A chipmaking node after initial tests.