Wall Street rises as techs extend gains; Tesla jumps 2.7%, Warner Bros soars 4%, Paramount up 5%

‍US stock indices gained at the start of a holiday-shortened week on Monday as technology stocks continued ‍to ‌rebound from last ​week's selloff.

At 09:36 A.M. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 180.3 ⁠points, or 0.37%, to 48,315.1. The S&P 500 gained 28.87 points, or 0.42%, to 6.863.4, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced ‌96.7 points, or 0.41%, to 23,404.3.

At the open, the ⁠Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average rose 0.45%, ‌the S&P 500 gained 0.58% ​and the Nasdaq Composite ‍added 0.59%.

Advertisement

Following last week’s benign inflation report, investors’ focus has shifted to key economic data to be released later this ​week.

The significant data includes, the preliminary report of third quarter US GDP (gross domestic product), December consumer confidence numbers ‍and weekly jobless claims.

Among the S&P sectors, eight of the 11 were edging higher. Materials and energy were leading the gains as commodity prices jumped.

Key Stock Movers Electric vehicle maker Tesla stock jumped 2.7% to an all-time high after CEO Elon Musk's 2018 pay package was restored by the Delaware Supreme Court.

Shares of the chipmaker Nvidia added 1.2% after Reuters reported that the company has told Chinese clients it aims to start shipping its second-most powerful AI chips to China before the Lunar New Year holiday in mid-February.

Advertisement

Micron Technology extended last week’s gains rising ⁠2%.

Warner Bros Discovery stock soared 4% after Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison agreed on a personal guarantee of $40.4 billion of the equity financing for Paramount Skydance's offer to acquire the firm.

Following this development, Paramount stock rose 5.1%.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings rallied 8.4% after a group of private equity companies led by Permira and Warburg Pincus agreed on a deal to buy the investment and accounting software maker for about $8.4 billion.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 1%, Uber surged 3.3% and Lyft advanced 5%.

Bullion Market Gold prices rose to a record high on Monday, bolstered by strong safe-haven demand as US-Venezuela tensions escalate.

By 09:43 A.M. ET (1443 GMT), spot gold was up nearly 2% at $4,421.15 per ounce after ⁠hitting a high of $4,428.92 earlier in the session. US gold futures for February ⁠delivery added 1.6% to $4,455.7 per ounce.

Advertisement

Declining US dollar also boosted gold prices as it eased against ⁠a basket of other major currencies.