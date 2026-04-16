Wall Street gains on a wave of solid earnings, hopes of Middle East truce talks

US equity indices advanced on Thursday, bolstered by a series of robust corporate earnings and growing optimism regarding a potential ceasefire extension between the US and Iran.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.1 points, or 0.19%, to 48,557.82. The S&P 500 rose 14.8 points, or 0.21%, to 7,037.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.4 points, or 0.19%, to 24,062.454.
Indications of renewed diplomatic negotiations intended to conclude the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran have propelled stock benchmarks to record peaks, reflecting investor confidence in a rapid post-war economic recovery.
Conversely, crude oil prices persisted at high levels as market participants evaluated the prospects of a comprehensive accord that might eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This critical maritime corridor, which typically facilitates the transit of twenty percent of global oil and gas supplies, has remained restricted by Iranian naval forces since the onset of the US-Israeli military offensive.
"Hope has given way to a bright, beaming light at the end of the peace tunnel," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
"The market is no longer asking whether there will be a deal. It is trading as if the deal is already signed, sealed, and quietly filed away," added Innes.
With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing. <br> Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication. <br> Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes). <br> Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector. <br> His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu. <br> Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.