Wall Street gains on a wave of solid earnings, hopes of Middle East truce talks

US equity indices advanced on Thursday, bolstered by a series of robust corporate earnings and growing optimism regarding a potential ceasefire extension between the US and Iran.
At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.1 points, or 0.19%, to 48,557.82. The S&P 500 rose 14.8 points, or 0.21%, to 7,037.78, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.4 points, or 0.19%, to 24,062.454.
Indications of renewed diplomatic negotiations intended to conclude the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran have propelled stock benchmarks to record peaks, reflecting investor confidence in a rapid post-war economic recovery.
Conversely, crude oil prices persisted at high levels as market participants evaluated the prospects of a comprehensive accord that might eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This critical maritime corridor, which typically facilitates the transit of twenty percent of global oil and gas supplies, has remained restricted by Iranian naval forces since the onset of the US-Israeli military offensive.
"Hope has given way to a bright, beaming light at the end of the peace tunnel," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.
"The market is no longer asking whether there will be a deal. It is trading as if the deal is already signed, sealed, and quietly filed away," added Innes.