Wall Street gets its groove back for December. Not everybody is feelin’ it.
Martin Baccardax , Barrons 5 min read 01 Dec 2025, 04:15 pm IST
Summary
The S&P 500 had an amazing turnaround in the past week, coming back from one of its worst Novembers. But can it keep the party going?
Wall Street will enter the home stretch of a challenging year in an upbeat mood, having reversed one of the worst November performances in more than a decade with the best week of gains in nearly six months.
