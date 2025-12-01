Wall Street gets its groove back for December. Not everybody is feelin’ it.

A December rate cut could help it happen. Prices of interest-rate futures now imply roughly 87% odds of a quarter-point reduction, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Weaker-than-expected readings for private-sector jobs growth and retail sales, plus a further decline in the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence benchmark, have the market confident that policymakers will focus on employment, rather than their prolonged fight against inflation, when they meet on Dec. 9-10.