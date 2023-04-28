Wall Street gyrates, Treasury yields fall amid mixed data, earnings2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Wall Street gyrates, Treasury yields fall amid mixed data, earnings
U.S. stocks oscillated on Friday and benchmark Treasury yields dipped as market participants digested a spate of mixed corporate earnings and data that confirms that while inflation is cooling, it remains well above the Federal Reserve's target.
