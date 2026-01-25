Wall Street has fallen out of love with software stocks

One of those companies was Quest, the maker of OneLogin software that authenticates employees logging into their work platforms. Bought by Clearlake Capital in early 2022 with the help of $3.6 billion in loans from investors, the company benefited from the shift to remote work but was pressured by the weight of its debt and competition from the likes of Okta, a larger, publicly traded company. It struck a debt-restructuring deal with lenders last June.