Wall Street hits fresh record highs after Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz; Brent slips below $90

US equities opened with a sharp gap-up on Friday, 17 April, with two of the three key indices logging fresh record highs after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open, allowing oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf and supply crude to global markets.
The announcement further boosted US stocks, which were already on a winning streak, pushing the S&P 500 up 0.9% to a new record high of 7,100, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 722 points to the 49,300 level.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.8% to another peak of 26,572, putting all three benchmarks on track for a third consecutive weekly gain.
Stocks have jumped more than 11% since hitting a bottom in late March on hopes that the United States and Iran can avoid a worst-case scenario for the global economy despite their war.
Meanwhile, the dollar lost ground against all major peers. Treasury yields dropped, with the rate on the benchmark 10-year down seven basis points at 4.24%.
In what comes as a major relief for equity investors, crude oil prices plunged on Friday, with Brent crude and WTI falling 12% to their respective intraday lows after US President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister said the Strait of Hormuz is now fully open to commercial vessels.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 12% at $87.71 per barrel, while US benchmark crude fell similarly by 12% to $83.29 a barrel.
The decline also supported by reports that the US may release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for enriched uranium stockpiles, with further talks expected this weekend.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, posted on X that the strait “is declared completely open” in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon and would remain open for the remaining period of the truce. Trump affirmed that the strait is “ready for full passage” in a social media post minutes later.
The reopening of Hormuz was the most pressing issue for Trump, with the jump in fuel prices, including in the US, hurting him politically and frustrating American allies in Asia and Europe.
In a subsequent post, Trump said the US naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until a deal is reached to end the conflict.
The development followed the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire agreed upon by Lebanon and Israel, which appeared to be holding on Friday, potentially boosting efforts to extend a broader truce involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, AP reported.
Trump on Thursday said a deal to end hostilities with Iran was close. The two have been negotiating via Pakistan this week amid a ceasefire between them, which is due to end on 21 April.
(With inputs from AP and Bloomberg)
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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