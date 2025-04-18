Wall Street Holiday Ahead: Nasdaq, NYSE to remain closed for trading on April 18 for Good Friday

Wall Street holiday: US stock markets will remain closed for trading activities on Friday, April 18, 2025, for Good Friday. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, trading on the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and US bond markets will remain closed ahead of the weekend holiday to observe Good Friday.

Most Wall Street stocks were little changed and the dollar ticked up on Thursday as investors took some heart from trade talks between the United States, Japan and Italy, though the positive mood was curbed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the U.S. central bank would be cautious about cutting interest rates.

With a holiday weekend ahead, traders were reluctant to double down on the broad-based decline in risk assets this week, with gold pulling back from a record high set on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 index ticked up 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.1%. Technology shares got a boost from forecast-busting earnings from Taiwan's TSMC and Eli Lilly , which surged 14% after the drugmaker said its experimental pill worked as well as blockbuster drug Ozempic to lower weight and blood sugar.

Alphabet shares fell about 1.4% after a federal judge said on Thursday that Google illegally dominated two markets for online advertising technology.