Wall Street Holiday: US stock markets will close early on Friday, November 29, after opening for a half-day session on account of Black Friday. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were closed on Thursday, November 28, on account of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The US stock exchanges have opened for half a day on November 29, 2024 and will close early at 1 p.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time). The US bond market will also close at 2 p.m. EST on Friday after remaining shut on Thursday. After closing for the Thanksgiving holiday and closing early on Black Friday, it will be business as usual on Wall Street until late December.

The next scheduled US stock market closure is on Wednesday, December 25, for Christmas celebrations. US markets are also scheduled to close early on Christmas Eve. Friday is an abbreviated trading day, but the trading hours are holiday-shortened. US stock markets opened higher on November 29 as traders returned from the Thanksgiving break for the half-day session.



Wall Street today: S&P 500 near record high, Tesla up 2%

Stocks are higher as Wall Street puts the finishing touches on one of its best months of the year. The S&P rose 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 195 points, or 0.4%, as of 10:55 a.m. ET. The Nasdaq added 0.7% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.5%.

Wall Street shares rose in a holiday-shortened session as the Black Friday shopping spree got under way and traders speculated whether Donald Trump may temper his trade tariff threats.

The yen rallied against the dollar as higher inflation in Japan fuelled expectations that the central bank will hike interest rates again.

Traders are closing out a rollercoaster month for assets caused largely by Trump winning a second US presidential election -- and also a result of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Markets are tracking in particular developments surrounding Trump's pledge to hammer China, Canada and Mexico with hefty tariffs on his first day in office in January.