Wall Street holiday: US stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in observance of the New Year celebrations. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, trading activity on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will remain closed for New Year celebrations in the world's largest economy.
