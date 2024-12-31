Wall Street Holiday: The US stock exchanges will remain closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 on account of the New Year celebrations across the globe.

Wall Street holiday: The US stock market will remain closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, for the New Year holiday celebrations. According to the official holiday list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the stock markets will close early on December 31.

The US stock exchanges will close early after trading for a half-day session on Tuesday, December 31. The markets will close at 2 p.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time) on account of the New Year, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

After closing before the New Year holiday, the US stock markets will operate as usual until Martin Luther King Day on January 20, 2025. The next scheduled US stock market closure is on January 20.

According to the London Stock Exchange, the stock markets in Britain will remain shut on January 1, 2025, for the Christmas holiday. The markets will close early on December 31, at 12:30 (London time).

After the New Year holiday, London will have the next stock market off day on April 18, 2025, in honour of Good Friday, according to LSE data.

US Stocks Today Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent, signalling a partial rebound from Monday's 1.1 per cent decline. European trading was muted, with several markets shut on New Year's Eve and shortened sessions in London and Paris, reported the news agency Bloomberg.