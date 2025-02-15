Wall Street holiday: US stock markets will remain closed for trading on Monday, February 17, 2025, for President's Day 2025 to mark the birth anniversary of the first US President George Washington. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, trading activity on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will remain closed on account of President's Day.
more to come
