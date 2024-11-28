Wall Street holiday: US stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, November 28 and close early on Friday, November 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will both be closed on account of Thanksgiving. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US stock exchanges will open for half a day on November 29 and close early at 1 p.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time) for Thanksgiving. The US bond market will also be closed on Thursday and close at 2 p.m. EST on Friday. After closing for the Thanksgiving holiday and closing early on Black Friday, it will be business as usual on Wall Street until late December.

The next scheduled stock market closure is on Wednesday, December 25, in observance of Christmas holiday. Markets are also scheduled to close early on Christmas Eve. Wall Street ended lower Wednesday as traders booked profits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent and the Dow fell 0.3 per cent. The Nasdaq composite index, heavily weighted with technology stocks, fell 0.6 per cent on November 27.

World markets today Shares opened higher in Europe on Thursday after a mixed Asian session following a Big Tech-led retreat on Wall Street. Germany's DAX advanced 0.7 per cent to 19,394.41 while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6 per cent to 7,185.13. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2 per cent to 8,290.37.

European stock markets recovered from the previous day's losses caused also by concerns that Europe could be the next target for tariffs by US president-elect Donald Trump. European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday that the European Union must cooperate with Trump to avoid a trade war.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1 per cent higher. In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6 per cent to 38,349.06 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.5 per cent to 8,444.30. Chinese shares fell as investors sold to lock in profits from recent gains.

South Korea's Kospi gained less than 0.1 per cent to 2,504.67 after the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to relieve pressure on its slowing economy. The Bank of Korea cut its key rate by a quarter percentage point to three per cent and lowered its outlook for the country's economic growth from to 2.2 per cent from 2.4 per cent for this year and to 1.9 per cent from 2.1 for 2025.