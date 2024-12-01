Wall Street Holiday: The US stock markets will close early on Tuesday, December 24, and remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, for the Christmas holiday. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the official Nasdaq holiday list, the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed on December 25.

The stock markets will be open for half a day on December 24 and close early at 1 p.m. EST (Eastern Standard Time). The US bond market will also be shut on Wednesday and close early at 2 p.m. (EST) on December 24 ahead of Christmas. After closing early ahead of Christmas, it will be business as usual on Wall Street until the New Year holiday in January.

The next scheduled Wall Street holiday is on Wednesday, January 1, on account of the New Year 2025. Markets are also scheduled to close earlier, before the New Year holiday.

US stock market update The US stock markets joined a global market rally on Friday. The post-election growth hopes fueled the stock market indices, clocking in the gains after the market opened from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.42 per cent higher at 44,910.65 points on Friday, compared to its previous market close at 44,722.06 points. The top movers for the index were Nvidia Corp., Boeing Co., Honeywell International Inc., Amazon.com, and Apple Inc. in the green.

Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Travelers Cos. Inc. were among the top losers on Friday, closing in the red, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

Also Read | Wall Street today: US stock indices mixed after PCE inflation data

S&P 500 index

The S&P 500 index gained 0.56 per cent and closed at 6,032.38 points on Friday, compared to 5,998.74 points at the previous market close. Ralph Lauren Corp., Tesla Inc., First Solar Inc., Vistra Corp., and Lam Research Corp. were among the top gainers for the day.

Super Micro Computers Inc., VeriSign Inc., Texas Pacific Land Corp., Estee Lauder Cos, were amongst the top laggards on Friday, as per Marketwatch data.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.83 per cent and closed at 19,218.17 points on Friday, compared to its previous close of 19,060.48 points. Bolt Projects Holdings Inc., ParaZero Technologies Ltd., Thunder Power Holdings Inc., and Passage Bio Inc. were among the top gainers for the day.