Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Wall Street Holidays next week: NYSE, Nasdaq to remain closed on THESE days

Wall Street Holidays next week: NYSE, Nasdaq to remain closed on THESE days

Anubhav Mukherjee

Wall Street Holiday: The stock market in the United States is poised to close early on Tuesday, December 24, and closed on Wednesday, December 25, on account of the Christmas holiday, according to the official holiday list on the NYSE and Nasdaq website.

The stock markets will be open for a half day on December 24 and close earlier at 1 p.m. EST. The US bond market will close early at 2 p.m. on December 24, ahead of Christmas. After closing early before the Christmas holiday, the stock markets will operate as usual until the New Year holiday in January.

After December 25, the US stock markets are set to remain shut on Wednesday, January 1, on account of the New Year 2025. Like before Christmas, Wall Street will close earlier the previous day.

US Stocks Weekly Update

On Friday, December 20, Wall Street closed higher as the US stocks rallied to close the trading week in gains, as cooler-than-expected inflation data and US Fed comments eased concerns about the interest rate route, reported the news agency Bloomberg.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.18 per cent higher at 42,840.26 points, compared to 42,342.24 points at the previous market close. Nvidia Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Salesforce Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. Inc., Home Depot Inc., and American Express Co. were amongst the top gainers for the index on the last trading day of the week.

Merck & Co. Inc., Walmart Inc, and Procter & Gamble Co. were among the top losers on the DJIA index, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

Nasdaq Composite Index

The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 1.03 per cent higher at 19,572.60 on Friday, compared to its previous close at 19,372.77 points. Nvni Group Ltd., My Size Inc., TPI Composites Inc., Helius Medical Technologies Inc., Intchains Group Ltd., Syntec Optiocs Holdings Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., and Edible Garden AG Inc. were among the top movers.

While, Cyngn Inc., Molecular Templates Inc., PainReform Inc., FingerMotion Inc., BioAtla Inc., and Zoomcar Holdings Inc. were the top laggards, according to the Marketwatch data.

S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 index closed 1.09 per cent higher at 5,930.85 points on Friday, compared to 5,867.08 points at the previous market close. Enphase Energy Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Match Group Inc., Carnival Corp., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, and Dollar Tree Inc. were amongst the top gainers.

Others like Tesla Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Accenture Plc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc., were the top losers for the index on the last trading day of the week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
