Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes, Dow up 150 points

A sign for a Wall Street building is shown in New York (AP)

1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 07:18 PM IST Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was cooling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.93 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 27,940.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.87 points, or 0.68%, at 3,385.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 124.49 points, or 1.11%, to 11,291.99 at the opening bell.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

