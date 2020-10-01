Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes, Dow up 150 points

Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes, Dow up 150 points1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.93 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 27,940.63
Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was cooling.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.87 points, or 0.68%, at 3,385.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 124.49 points, or 1.11%, to 11,291.99 at the opening bell.
