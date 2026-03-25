Wall Street jumps on prospects of de-escalation in Middle East war

US stock indices jumped on Wednesday on prospects of de-escalation in the Middle East conflict.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.2 points, or 0.41%, to 46,314.24. The S&P 500 rose 42.0 points, or 0.64%, to 6,598.35, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 244.5 points, or 1.12%, to 22,006.428.
Crude oil valuations decreased amid optimism that a de-escalation in conflict could facilitate the unhindered movement of energy tankers from the Persian Gulf to international markets. Consequently, Brent crude dropped 5.4% to $94.78 per barrel on Wednesday.
Currently, numerous oil vessels remain stranded outside the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, a disruption that previously pushed Brent prices toward the $120 threshold.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.33% from 4.39% late on Tuesday.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holding climbed 4.2%, and United Airlines gained 4%.
Robinhood Markets stock soared 7.1% after the company’s board authorized a program to send up to $1.5 billion to shareholders by buying back the stock.