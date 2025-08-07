Wall Street Live: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on tariff exemption hopes, Eli Lilly tanks 10%, Intel dips 3%

Wall Street stock indices opened higher on Thursday on hopes that major technology companies could avoid US President Donald Trump's tariffs on chip imports.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.0 points, or 0.54%, to 44430.09. The S&P 500 rose 29.3 points, or 0.46%, to 6374.32, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 155.6 points, or 0.73%, to 21325.01.

Eli Lilly shares tumbled over 10% after disappointing data on its new weight-loss pill overshadowed strong growth from the company’s current obesity medicine.

Intel stock slumped 3% after US President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the chipmaker's CEO needs to resign.