Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq at record high after US-EU trade deal

Two US stock indices -- the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq -- rose to record highs on Monday as a US-EU trade deal boosted investor sentiments.

As of 10:15 AM Eastern Time, the S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.4% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained less than 0.1%.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.1 points, or 0.10%, to 44946.98. The S&P 500 rose 9.0 points, or 0.14%, to 6397.69​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 68.1 points, or 0.32%, to 21176.401.

As per the trade deal, a baseline tariff of 15% will be imposed on the imports from the EU.

Meanwhile, US negotiators are in Stockholm this week for another round of trade talks with China.

Besides ongoing trade talks, traders this week are looking ahead to earnings from big technology companies including Apple, Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

Investors will also see the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the week.