Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq drop on tariffs worries; Tesla slumps 8%, Capgemini down 5%

Wall Street stock indices opened lower on Monday on worries over Trump tariffs as 90-day deadline is set to expire on July 9.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.2 points, or 0.06%, to 44,803.36. The S&P 500 fell 20.3 points, or 0.32%, to 6,259.04​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 110.6 points, or 0.54%, to 20,490.55.

Tesla shares slid 7.8% after CEO Elon Musk announced his plans to launch a political party.