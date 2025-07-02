Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq drop on weak jobs data, Tesla rises on Q2 sales

US stock indices opened lower on Wednesday on weak US private jobs data, while Tesla shares surged sharply after its second quarter sales report.

Advertisement

As of 10:15 AM Eastern time, the S&P 500 was edging up by 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.5% higher.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.3 points, or 0.09%, to 44455.66. The S&P 500 fell 4.1 points, or 0.07%, to 6193.88​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.5 points, or 0.09%, to 20184.374.

ADP National Employment Report showed that US private jobs unexpectedly fell in June and job gains in May were smaller than initially thought.

“Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.

The weaker-than-expected jobs data fuelled expectations that the US Federal Reserve may slash interest rates sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiterated that the central bank is taking a patient approach to further interest rate cuts.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.29% from 4.26%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped to 3.76% from 3.78%.

Gainers and Losers Tesla stock jumped 3.1% after the electric vehicle maker said it delivered nearly 374,000 of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in the second quarter.

Constellation Brands stock rose 2% despite reporting a weaker quarterly profit.

Centene shares tumbled 38.1% after the health care company withdrew its forecasts for annual profit.

Bullion Gold prices rose on Wednesday on weak jobs data.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,347.59 per ounce, as of 1246 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,358.10.

Advertisement

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $36.33 per ounce, platinum was up 1.9% to $1,375.91, while palladium gained 1.9% to $1,120.87.

Crude Oil Oil prices gained on Wednesday as traders turn their focus to the US stockpiles and OPEC meeting.