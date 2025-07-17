Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq gain after retail sales data, solid earnings

US stock indices opened higher on Thursday following a better-than-expected retail-ventures-share-price-nse-bse-s0005828" data-vars-anchor-text="retail">retail sales data and on solid earnings.

As of 10:45 AM Eastern time, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%.

In the early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% at 44,459.85. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 6,277.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% to 20,784.75.

Retail sales rose 0.6% in June to $720.1 billion as compared to a 0.9% decline in May.

Besides the retail sales, modest weekly US jobless claims also provided reassurance on the economy.

In the bond market, the 2-year Treasury yield edged up to 3.90% from 3.88% late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield fell to 4.43% from 4.46%.

Gainers and Losers PepsiCo stock soared 6.3% after its revenue and profit topped Wall Street’s expectations.

United Airlines stock advanced 2.8% after reporting a stronger quarterly profit.

Lucid Group’s stock rallied 30.3% after it said Uber is aiming to use 20,000 or more of its vehicles over six years in a robotaxi program.

Uber stock edge down 0.6%.

Abbott Laboratories slumped 7.2% despite delivering better quarterly results.

Nvidia shares gained 0.9%.

Bullion Gold prices fell on Thursday after upbeat US economic data.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,315.15 per ounce, by 0936 AM EDT (1336 GMT). US gold futures lost 1.2% to $3,320.80.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $37.64 per ounce and platinum lost 0.6% to $1,408.30.

Crude Oil Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as US fuel inventory builds.

Brent North Sea crude fell 1% at $68.05 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate: lost 1.1% at $65.78 per barrel.