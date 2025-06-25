Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq gain as investors eye more comments from Jerome Powell

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10%, the S&P 500 rose 0.20%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.51%

Rajendra Saxena
Published25 Jun 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Getty Images via AFP
Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices gained on Wednesday as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding and investors awaited more comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.3 points, or 0.10%, to 43,130.33. The S&P 500 rose 12.0 points, or 0.20%, to 6,104.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 101.4 points, or 0.51%, to 20,013.947.

Bullion

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as a truce between Iran and Israel reduced safe-haven demand.

Spot gold edged down 0.3% at $3,314.45 per ounce at 0934 AM EDT (1334 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.2% to $3,328.10.

Spot silver shed 0.3% to $35.79, platinum lost 0.8% to $1,305.74, while palladium dropped 1.8% to $1,046.73. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq gain as investors eye more comments from Jerome Powell
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.