Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq gain as investors eye more comments from Jerome Powell

US stock indices gained on Wednesday as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding and investors awaited more comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Advertisement

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.3 points, or 0.10%, to 43,130.33. The S&P 500 rose 12.0 points, or 0.20%, to 6,104.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 101.4 points, or 0.51%, to 20,013.947.

Bullion Gold prices fell on Wednesday as a truce between Iran and Israel reduced safe-haven demand.

Spot gold edged down 0.3% at $3,314.45 per ounce at 0934 AM EDT (1334 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.2% to $3,328.10.