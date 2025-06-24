Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq jump after Israel-Iran ceasefire

Wall Street stock indices opened higher on Tuesday as President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 225.3 points, or 0.53%, to 42,807.13. The S&P 500 rose 36.0 points, or 0.60%, to 6,061.21​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 178.6 points, or 0.91%, to 19,809.615.