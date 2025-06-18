Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq muted ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Wall Street stock indices opened muted on Wednesday, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and as the Israel-Iran conflict rages on.

Advertisement

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.2 points, or 0.05%, to 42,236.03. The S&P 500 rose 5.2 points, or 0.09%, to 5,987.93​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 5.8 points, or 0.03%, to 19,526.917.

The US central bank’s two-day policy meeting concludes later on Wednesday. It is widely expected to keep interest rates steady.

After the Fed decision, investors will watch for cues on future cuts from Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Bullion Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,385.79 an ounce as of 1130 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $3,403.80.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $37.18 per ounce, platinum rose 1.5% to $1,283.97, while palladium was steady at $1,051.40.