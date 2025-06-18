Subscribe

Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq muted ahead of Fed interest rate decision

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.2 points, the S&P 500 rose 5.2 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 5.8 points

Rajendra Saxena
Published18 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
REUTERS
Wall Street stock indices opened muted  on Wednesday, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and as the Israel-Iran conflict rages on.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.2 points, or 0.05%, to 42,236.03. The S&P 500 rose 5.2 points, or 0.09%, to 5,987.93​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 5.8 points, or 0.03%, to 19,526.917.

The US central bank’s two-day policy meeting concludes later on Wednesday. It is widely expected to keep interest rates steady.

After the Fed decision, investors will watch for cues on future cuts from Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Bullion

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,385.79 an ounce as of 1130 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $3,403.80.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.2% to $37.18 per ounce, platinum rose 1.5% to $1,283.97, while palladium was steady at $1,051.40.

