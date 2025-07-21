Subscribe

Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq rise ahead of big earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.2 points, the S&P 500 rose 7.9 points, the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.7 points

Rajendra Saxena
Published21 Jul 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Advertisement
AFP
AFP

US stock indices opened higher on Monday ahead of a week full of earnings from big American companies.

Advertisement

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.2 points, or 0.06%, to 44368.4. The S&P 500 rose 7.9 points, or 0.13%, to 6304.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.7 points, or 0.31%, to 20960.33.

Also Read | Wall Street week ahead: Investors eye earnings from Tesla, Google, Intel, GM

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.35% from 4.44% late on Friday.

Bullion

Gold prices gained on Monday as the US dollar and Treasury yields eased.

Spot gold edged up 1.2% at $3,390.79 per ounce at 9:52 ET (1352 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.3% to $3,402.40.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 1.8% to $38.86 per ounce, platinum rose 2.2% to $1,453.17 and palladium was 3.5% higher at $1,284.46.

Crude Oil

Oil prices fell on Monday, with the European Union sanctions on Russian oil expected to have minimal impact on supplies.

Advertisement

Brent crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.93 a barrel by 1324 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $67.06.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq rise ahead of big earnings
Read Next Story