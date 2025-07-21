Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq rise ahead of big earnings

US stock indices opened higher on Monday ahead of a week full of earnings from big American companies.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.2 points, or 0.06%, to 44368.4. The S&P 500 rose 7.9 points, or 0.13%, to 6304.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 64.7 points, or 0.31%, to 20960.33.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.35% from 4.44% late on Friday.

Bullion Gold prices gained on Monday as the US dollar and Treasury yields eased.

Spot gold edged up 1.2% at $3,390.79 per ounce at 9:52 ET (1352 GMT). US gold futures rose 1.3% to $3,402.40.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 1.8% to $38.86 per ounce, platinum rose 2.2% to $1,453.17 and palladium was 3.5% higher at $1,284.46.

Crude Oil Oil prices fell on Monday, with the European Union sanctions on Russian oil expected to have minimal impact on supplies.

Brent crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.93 a barrel by 1324 GMT.