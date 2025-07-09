Subscribe

Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq surge as investors shrug off Trump’s offensive tariffs; Nvidia jumps 2.2%

At 9:47 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.65%, the S&P 500 gained 0.64%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.95%

Rajendra Saxena
Published9 Jul 2025, 08:14 PM IST
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.38%, down from 4.40% late on Tuesday. AP
Wall Street stock indices surged on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's latest offensive tariffs.

At 9:47 AM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286.20 points, or 0.65%, to 44,526.96, the S&P 500 gained 39.70 points, or 0.64%, to 6,265.22 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 195.72 points, or 0.95%, to 20,614.19.

Also Read | Trump privately claimed he threatened to ‘bomb the sh** out of Moscow’: Tapes

On Tuesday, Trump announced 50% tariff on copper and vowed to slap long-threatened levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

On Monday, he jolted 14 trading partners with a fresh wave of tariff warnings.

Wednesday (July 9) was initially the deadline for countries to make trade deals with the US, but the window for negotiations has been extended by Trump to August 1.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.38%, down from 4.40% late on Tuesday.

Gainers and Losers

Artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia’s market valuation rising to $4 trillion after its stock jumped 2.2%. it is the first company to ever hit $4 trillion in market value.

Microsoft shares added 1.6%.

AES Corp shares soared 14.3% after Bloomberg reported that the power provider was exploring options, including a sale.

Also Read | Goldman Demands an Oath From Junior Bankers to Fend Off Private Equity Poaching

UnitedHealth Group stock fell 2% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Justice was investigating how the health insurer deployed doctors and nurses to gather diagnoses that increased its Medicare payments.

Bullion

Gold prices declined on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $3,297.19 per ounce, as of 9:23 AM ET (1323 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.3% to $3,306.10.

Spot silver fell 1% to $36.40 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $1,355.69 and palladium lost 1.5% to $1,094.44.

Crude Oil

Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday as UAE and Saudi Aramco signalled solid demand for OPEC barrels.

US benchmark crude was up 0.1%, while Brent crude, the international standard, was down 0.3%.

 
