Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq at record high on Big Tech earnings, Meta Platforms rallies 12%, Microsoft climbs 4%

Artificial intelligence chip giant Nvidia’s shares gained more than 1%.

Applied Digital stock soared 32.7% after the data center operator surpassed quarterly revenue estimates.

On the economic data front, a Commerce Department report showed the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation rose in June as tariffs on imports pushed the cost of some goods higher.US stock indices the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq jumped to record high on Thursday on solid earnings from Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

At 09:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.73 points, or 0.20%, to 44,550.01, the S&P 500 gained 45.18 points, or 0.71%, to 6,408.08 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 245.09 points, or 1.16%, to 21,374.76.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.5 points, or 0.46%, to 44,665.82. The S&P 500 rose 64.1 points, or 1.01%, to 6,427.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 327.8 points, or 1.55%, to 21,457.48.

Shares of Microsoft soared 4.4% after the tech giant posted better than expected results. It became the second listed company after Nvidia to cross market valuation of $4 trillion.

Meta Platforms stock climbed 12.1% to an all-time high in early trading, after the Facebook and Instagram's parent company giant forecast third quarter revenue well above Wall Street estimates.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.35% from 4.37% late on Wednesday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury held steady at 3.94%.

Bullion Gold prices gained on Thursday, as the US dollar retreated and fresh US tariff announcements lifted safe-haven demand.

As of 1140 GMT, spot gold rose 0.9% at $3,305.15 per ounce. US gold futures added 0.1% to $3,302.70.

Among other metals, spot silver was down 1.6% at $36.53 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $1,318.20 and palladium gained 0.9% to $1,215.94.

Crude Oil prices dropped on Thursday amid supply risks following US President Donald Trump's push for a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures for September fell by 61 cents, or 0.83%, to $72.63 a barrel by 1326 GMT.