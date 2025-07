Wall Street equity benchmarks edged higher on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump finalized a trade deal with Japan.

At the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.7 points, or 0.36%, to 44661.12. The S&P 500 rose 17.3 points, or 0.27%, to 6326.9​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 73.8 points, or 0.35%, to 20966.467.