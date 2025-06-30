Wall Street Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones extend gains after Canada removes tax on US tech firms

US stock indices gained on Monday, after Canada rescinded a tax on American tech firms in a move to boost trade talk prospects with the US.

On Sunday, Canada removed the tax after US President Donald Trump on Friday abruptly called off trade talks with the neighbouring nation.

About 10 minutes into trading, the S&P 500 climbed 0.3% to 6,188.95, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3% at 20,328.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4% to 43,988.18.